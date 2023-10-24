Known as the dancing senator, Ademola Adeleke is the incumbent governor of Osun state, southwest Nigeria

On several occasions, the 63-year-old has displayed his dancing prowess — unfazed by what his critics say

Governor Adeleke met recently with his nephew, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and a short dance followed with the Afrobeats superstar

Ikeja, Lagos state - Videos have emerged showing Nigerian singer, Davido, in good spirits with Governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke.

The clips which surfaced on the internet on Monday, October 23, showed Davido and Adeleke dancing to the former’s hit song, “Feel”. The cinematic visuals for 'Feel' were only released three weeks ago.

Davido and Governor Ademola Adeleke enjoy a good relationship.

Davido meets Gov Adeleke in Lagos

The meeting between both men occurred recently at the Lagos residence of media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu.

Legit.ng reports that Davido, Governor Adeleke, and Momodu all hail from Osun. The Osun governor is Davido’s uncle, with the musician openly and stoutly supporting him during the 2018 and 2022 gubernatorial elections.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng which was posted by Momodu on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Ovation Magazine publisher hailed Davido for 'being a proper Yoruba product'.

The caption on one of the videos read:

“The original OMOLUWABI @davido during a visit to my Lagos apartment recently.”

A female voice in the video appeared to say “I love it” — apparently thrilled with the sight of the Osun governor dancing with his superstar family member.

The governor loves dancing and has said he would continue to stay happy.

As of the time of this report, Davido and Adeleke are trending on the social networking site, Facebook.

Adeleke and Davido's concert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a few hours before his Lagos 'Timeless' concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Davido revealed that Governor Adeleke would be present at the event.

Davido provided the update via his Instastory while sharing a picture which appeared to show his uncle.

Davido jubilates as court affirms Adeleke governor

Legit.ng also reported that Davido was filled with joy after Adeleke was affirmed by the Supreme Court as the governor of Osun state.

Recall that Adeleke’s win had been contested in court by his opponent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Taking to his official social media pages, Davido celebrated after the Supreme Court declared his uncle as the winner of the Osun state governorship election.

