Human rights advocate and Laboured Party's presidential campaign director for the 2023 election, Aisha Yesufu, has criticised Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for the substantial amount reportedly expended by his administration in three months on refreshments, meals, honorarium, allowances, and welfare packages.

Yesufu cautioned against continuing conventional governance practices, emphasising the need for change.

The critique stems from the Abia State budget performance report, which revealed a staggering expenditure of N927 million on refreshments, meals, honorarium, allowances, and welfare packages for government officials from July to September 2023.

The report titled “Abia State Third Quarter (July – September) 2023 Budget Performance” was posted on the state government’s website

It reads:

“This Q3 and Year to date performance is assessed against the revised 2023 Budget that covers the Original Budget plus an Amendment Virement sum of N22,263,269,900 as summarised below.”

According to the report, the Otti-led government allocated N223,389,889.84 for refreshments and meals, N305,400,000.00 for honorarium and sitting allowances, and N397,520,734.00 for welfare packages during the specified three months.

Additionally, the government asserted that N252.4 million was utilised to run the Deputy Governor's office within the same timeframe.

Aisha Yesufu reacts

Expressing her concerns on social media, Aisha Yesufu questioned the rationale behind nearly a billion naira expenditure on food and welfare within three months.

She wrote:

“Business as usual can never be the way to go. It must be business unusual. Expenditure must be reduced to the barest minimum.

"Almost a billion on food and welfare in 3 months? @alexottiofr get organizations like @TrackaNG to help keep you on your toes and monitor your spending and what to cut down on."

