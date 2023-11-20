The Lagos state deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has responded to the controversial N2bn for ‘rechargeable fans’ budgeted for his office

Hamzat, in a letter to the procurement agency, described the report as false and untrue, urging the agency to clarify the matter

Funsho Doherty, the ADC governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election, has levelled the allegation against the deputy governor

Ikeja, Lagos - Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos state deputy governor, has described the report that his office received over N2 billion for the “provision of supply items (rechargeable fans, rechargeable lights and fridge).”

Earlier on Sunday, Funsho Doherty, the candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the March 18 governorship election in Lagos, queried Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on some contract awards reported by the procurement agency in the state, Premium Times reported.

Details of money laundering allegation against Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The document referenced by the opposition candidate covered some awarded projects in the second and third quarters of the 2023 budget

In the document shared by Doherty, Hamzat's office also got N30 million for “monthly outreach of indigent citizens by the wife of the deputy governor,” and “Another N30,000,000 was awarded for monthly empowerment programmes of the wife of the deputy governor.”

Reacting to the allegation by Doherty, the office of the deputy governor wrote to the procurement agency to clarify the information it said was “untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded.”

Hamzat asks procurement agency to clarify allegation of N2bn for rechargeable fan

This was contained in a copy of the letter dated Monday, November 20 and addressed to the Director General of the procurement agency's office with reference number ODG/154/T/212. The letter is titled: “Re: Open Letter on Selected Public Procurement by LASG in the Period April to September 2023.”

The letter was signed on behalf of the permanent secretary in the office of the deputy governor by Tola Ekemode, the Director of Finance and Accounts in the office, asked the procurement agency to clarify the matter with immediate effect.

The statement reads in part:

“The Office of the Deputy Governor wishes to state in unequivocal terms, for your immediate action and the attention of millions of readers, that the report is untrue, mischievous, fake and unfounded.”

