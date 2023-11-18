The Appeal Court voided the election of the Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf in Abuja on Friday, November 17

The appellate court held that Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the March governorship election in Kano state, was not qualified to contest

The court’s judgement has stirred mixed reactions, and an NNPP chieftain, Razaq Aderibigbe, spoke to Legit.ng

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in Lagos state, has branded the judgement of the Appeal Court which sacked Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday, November 17, as "an attempt to rob the majority".

Speaking to Legit.ng in an interview on Saturday, November 18, Aderibigbe fumed at the Appeal Court's judgement.

NNPP members are unhappy with the Appeal Court's judgement. Photo credits: @qunley, @Gawuna2023, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

'You're wrong questioning Yusuf's party membership', Aderibigbe to court

The former Lagos state house of assembly candidate stated that the verdict by the Justice M. U. Adumeh-led panel is ridiculous.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking on the political situation in Kano, Aderibigbe said:

"The verdict passed by the Appeal Court to invalidate the membership of the elected Governor of Kano State ridicules not just the major principle of democracy as the choice of the majority but also the importance of participation of citizens in the general elections.

"Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was never disputed as a member of the party by any member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) up to the point of being elected, nor was he denied membership by the umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Questioning his party membership at this moment, eight months down the line of the election is not just evidence of a lack of substances to nullify the outcome of the election which INEC was also helpless but also petty when compared with the INEC’s discharge of duty and choice of 1 million Kanawas.

"There is no way the NNPP would not be exercising the right to be heard and getting justice by disputing the verdict at the Supreme Court with the hope that the law will reinstate the rightful position and interests of the majority of Kano citizens as a primary democratic interest of 1 million Kanawas for the choice of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over the pettiness of the preceding verdict."

Yusuf rejects Appeal Court’s judgement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf, on Saturday, November 18, rejected the judgement of the Appeal Court which affirmed his sack by the tribunal.

Yusuf in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, said after discussing his team, he has decided to seek legal redress at the Supreme Court.

As it stands, Yusuf would file his case against Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the apex court.

Source: Legit.ng