A Nigerian lady who works at a tailoring shop said she bought fuel at a high cost to use and run her shop.

The lady, Hetty, made the post on X at a time when fuel scarcity is being reported in some parts of Nigeria.

The lady bought for for N900 during fuel scarcity.

Hetty said she bought 11 litres of fuel at the cost of N10,000 and that she would use it to power her generator.

High cost of fuel in Nigeria

Each litre of PMS she bought cost N900, which is higher than the 700 it was sold in some parts of the country earlier in the month of April.

Hetty wondered how long she would continue buying fuel, considering the little she makes in her business.

Hetty said:

"N10k fuel gave me 11.11L @ 900p/L. How long can we continue like this? How much am I making? Getting to the shop, no light. I have to buy fuel to run generator to enable me sew, weave, iron and deliver customers' clothes. All these make me sad."

On Sunday, there were media reports that fuel sold as high as N2000 per litre in states such as Sokoto.

See her post below:

Reactions as lady lanents high cost of fuel

@ComputerrWizard said:

"I don park my car. Till I save like 50k before I dey go buy any fuel."

@yusufahmedng said:

"I bought some units for the first time since the increase yesterday and just understood how crazy it would get. Especially with fuel at 900+, we go need wake up at some point sha."

