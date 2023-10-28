The Adamawa state governorship election tribunal has upheld the election of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the legitimate governor of the state in the March 2023 governorship election

Yola, Adamawa state - The Adamawa state governorship election tribunal has affirmed the election of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as the duly elected governor of the northern state in the March 2023 governorship election.

The tribunal gave the verdict on the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor on Saturday, October 28.

Adamawa guber 2023: How Fintiri emerged winner

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared incumbent Fintiri as the winner of the Adamawa governorship election which dragged into a supplementary poll and featured some controversial moments.

Fintiri eventually emerged as the winner, polling 430,861 votes to defeat Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 398,738 votes.

Binani and some other candidates in the election had approached the Tribunal seeking the nullification of Governor Fintiri's victory.

However, the court on Saturday upheld Fintiri's election, paving the way for his second term. Nevertheless, the petitioners can still approach the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Grateful for the tribunal's verdict - Fintiri reacts

Meanwhile, Governor Fintiri, in an X post, said he is grateful for the judgment of the tribunal which affirmed his election.

"Grateful for the tribunal's verdict – a triumph of justice! To my fellow candidates who fought valiantly but didn't prevail, I extend an olive branch and urge everyone to leave divisive comments behind," he posted.

"Let's unite and soar on the wings of progress, building a brighter future for Adamawa together."

