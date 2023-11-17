Political attention is shifting to the courts as aggrieved gubernatorial candidates and parties that contested in Nigeria's 2023 general elections are approaching the judiciary

The petitioners are seeking legal remedies to ensure that they achieve their ambition of becoming governor

Speaking on unresolved governorship election disputes ahead of their hearings at the Appeal Court, Primate Elijah Ayodele asked some candidates to "seek the face of God"

FCT, Abuja - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has asked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna and Nasawara states to “seek the face of God for victory at the Appeal Court”.

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, shared this message via his known X (formerly Twitter) page on Friday, November 17.

Electoral dispute resolution in Kaduna, Nasarawa states

The cleric claimed that there are dubious moves already been made by appellants.

Legit.ng recalls that Kaduna governor, Uba Sani, who narrowly won at the state’s governorship election petition tribunal to keep his position filed a cross-appeal at the appellate court in October against an aspect of the tribunal’s judgement. Sani is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor’s rival in the disputed March 18 poll, Isah Ashiru of the PDP, also filed an appeal to contest the unfavourable aspect of the tribunal’s judgement, which it (tribunal) gave in September.

The overall decision of the tribunal had affirmed Sani’s election, but it had noted that it could have sacked the governor and ordered a supplementary poll.

The tribunal stated that it did not order a supplementary poll only because Ashiru committed a procedural breach in filing his petition.

In Nasarawa, the tribunal, in October, nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule, declaring PDP’s David Ombugadu as the winner. Later that month, Governor Sule, an APC chieftain, filed an appeal at the Makurdi division of the Court of Appeal.

On Wednesday, November 15, the Abuja division of the Appeal Court reserved judgement in Sule's appeal.

'Don't sleep', Ayodele to PDP candidates

Primate Ayodele said in the video sighted by Legit.ng:

“The Kaduna own, they are trying to do some mismanagement, trying to play some wayo wayo (sic) there. So, the PDP man (Ashiru), you will win if you begin to put more pressure, don’t sleep, because the Kaduna own, they want to see what they can do about it. You (Ashiru) can still get your mandate if you follow it bumper to bumper. Don’t rest.

“Likewise Nasarawa, they are trying to manipulate the judgement. The Nasarawa doesn’t need anything again, the Kaduna doesn’t need anything again, even Kano doesn’t need anything again, but they want to do some nasty things to just upturn it. So keep watching, keep moving bumper to bumper so that it would not work.”

