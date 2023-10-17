Senator Dino Melyae has expressed confidence he will secure the governorship seat of Kogi state in the November 11 election

The former lawmaker boasted that he won his senatorial seat in 2019 despite being an opposition in an APC-controlled state

Melaye, however, revealed that Governor Yahaya Bello is using the Kogi state APC governorship candidate, Ahmed Ododo to promote his third term bid

FCT, Abuja - The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has made a shocking revelation about Governor Yahaya Bello.

Melaye alleged that the current governor of Kogi state, Bello, is seeking a third term through a proxy.

Bello, who is in the final days of his second term as governor is backing his party’s candidate, Ahmed Ododo, to succeed him, but Melaye believes the governor is tacitly trying to remain in power through Ododo.

Melaye who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, October 16, said:

“Don’t be deceived that Yahaya Bello is not on the ballot. Ododo is physically on the ballot but Yahaya Bello is the one seeking a third term through a proxy.

“I will not want this debate to be about Yahaya Bello, rather I would like to market my political party and market what we have for Kogi State.”

The former lawmaker said he was confident of unseating the ruling APC because it had happened before in 2003 when the PDP unseated Abubakar Audu.

He also bragged about winning his senatorial election under the platform of the PDP even though Yahaya Bello was the governor in 2019.

