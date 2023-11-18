Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has been urged to move on and accept the appellate court's verdict.

The incumbent governor was sacked on Friday, November 17, after the appellate court nullified his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

Governor Yusuf was urged not to appeal the verdict at the Supreme Court as the evidence against him is too glaring to ignore.

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged the embattled Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to gracefully acknowledge his defeat and accept the ruling of the Appeal Court in Abuja.

The court affirmed Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the legitimate winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano State.

The appellate court in Abuja sacked Governor Abba Yusuf on Friday, November 17. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kwankwaso, a former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in the State, cautioned Governor Yusuf against pursuing the case further to the Supreme Court, especially after facing defeats at both the Election Petitions Tribunal and the appellate court levels.

As reported by Leadership, Kwankwaso said:

“It would be another mission impossible for him to drag the case to Supreme Court going by the available evidence that nailed him at both Tribunal and the Appeal Court, respectively, hence, the need for him to go and rest till 2027.”

In his response to the Court of Appeal's decision on the disputed Kano State governorship election, Kwankwaso praised the victory of the APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, considering it a success for democracy and the rule of law.

Kwankwaso disappointed in Governor Yusuf

Kwankwaso expressed disappointment that Governor Yusuf did not accept the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal ruling and instead opted to exhaust the state's limited resources in pursuing the case at the Appeal Court.

With the Appeal Court also nullifying his electoral win, Kwankwaso suggested that Governor Yusuf should now focus on preparing for a re-contest in 2027 under a viable political party.

He said:

“As a brother, I am using this medium to advise him to shelve any move to drag his defeat to the Supreme Court. He should just accept that this is not the time for him to be the governor of the state.”

Tight security: Peaceful atmosphere in Kano after appeal court sacks Gov Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano state is experiencing a normal and calm atmosphere despite the dramatic verdict of the appeal court that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf.

It was gathered that security operatives were strategically deployed around crucial areas where a crisis might erupt.

Similarly, it was also gathered that the road network linking to the government house was blocked as part of security measures.

