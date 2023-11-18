Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has said he will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Appeal Court’s judgement which sacked him as the governor of the state

Governor Yusuf, while reacting to the judgement, said he has instructed his lawyers to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court

Yusuf stated that the people of Kano were robbed of their mandate with the judgement served by the appellant court but expressed optimism that he would reclaim the ‘stolen concession' at the apex court

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Saturday, November 18, rejected the judgement of the Appeal Court which affirmed his sack by the tribunal.

Yusuf in a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, said after discussing his team, he has decided to seek legal redress at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf has been sacked. Photo credits: Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Abba Kabir Yusuf puts hope in Supreme Court

The embattled governor expressed hope that he and his party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), will get a favourable judgement at the apex court.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"After careful study and rigorous stakeholders engagement, my team and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), have decided to approach the Supreme Court on the miscarriage of justice, delivered by the Appeal Court, yesterday in Abuja.

"We are optimistic that the Supreme Court will by the grace of Allahu SWT, will set aside these miscarriages of justice by the Tribunal and the Appeal Court, and reaffirm our mandate, as given by the good people of Kano state."

Furthermore, the governor called citizens of Kano to continue to go about their legitimate businesses, "as we have taken all the necessary measures to ensure the security of their lives and property as a cardinal responsibility".

He described the courts' verdicts against him as a "temporary setback" which he promised "will not deter our administration from its commitment to continue with laudable projects and programmes targeted at restoring the lost glory of the state."

'Mischief makers desperate to hijack power' - Yusuf

Finally, Governor Yusuf solicited prayers for "protection to save Kano state from the injustice of mischief makers".

According to him, the antagonists are "desperately scheming to hijack power through the back door and return the state to the dark ages".

Political power tussle continues in Kano

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prof. Farooq Kperogi, a Kwara-born social critic based in the United States (US), berated the judgement of the Appeal Court which affirmed the sack of Governor Yusuf.

Kperogi, in his column on Saturday, November 18, said he “sincerely hope this assault on justice isn’t the spark that ignites an inferno in Kano—and in the country”.

Source: Legit.ng