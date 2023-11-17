Reports have confirmed that Kano state is experiencing a normal and calm atmosphere despite the dramatic verdict of the appeal court that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf

It was gathered that security operatives were strategically deployed around crucial areas where a crisis might erupt

Similarly, it was also gathered that the road network linking to the government house was blocked as part of security measures

An emerging report has confirmed that despite the Appellate Court's decision on Friday, November 17, which removed Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNP and declared Nasiru Gawuna of the APC as the duly elected governor, Kano City remained peaceful.

According to Punch, residents continued their daily activities without disruption, and human and vehicular movements proceeded as usual.

Armed security personnel in critical locations ensured law and order despite no reported disturbances.

Notably, marketplaces, filling stations, and other businesses operated without hindrance.

In anticipation of potential reactions, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Husaini Gumel, had previously advised against jubilation following the Appeal Court's ruling in Abuja, emphasising the need for calm.

Police take over strategic locations

Security forces, including the police and Civil Defence, were deployed to strategic locations in the state as early as 6 am.

Notable areas such as Zaria Road, Audu Bako Way, Murtala Muhammad Way, and Ahmadu Bello Way witnessed the presence of security operatives, The Nigerian Tribune gathered.

Additionally, the road to the State Government House was blocked, redirecting users to an alternative route for accessing Hotoro Road.

"Gawuna has arrived": Buhari's aide reacts as appeal court sacks Governor Yusuf of Kano

Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari, took to his social media handle to celebrate the victory of the APC at the Court of Appeal.

This was on the heels of the appellate court's decision to sack the incumbent Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP.

The verdict was delivered on Friday, November 17, as Governor Yusuf is expected to vacate his office in due time.

