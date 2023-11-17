Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid Governor Duoye Diri a courtesy visit over his re-election in the Saturday, November 11 election

Jonathan said had Diri not won his re-election, he would have relocated his mother from Otueke to Abuja

He added that Diri’s re-election means that Bayelsa state would be a lot safer because the governor has been tackling insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed what he would have done with his mother had Governor Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the Saturday, November 11 off-cycle governorship election.

Jonathan said he would have relocated his mother from Otueke, his hometown to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Channels TV reported.

Jonathan says he would have relocated his mother to Abuja If Diri had lost Photo Credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

He stated this while speaking during his visit to Governor Diri in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Friday, November 17.

He said Diri’s re-election means that Bayelsa state would be a lot safer because the governor has been tackling insecurity.

According to Jonathan, the gains made in curbing insecurity would have been lost had Diri lost his re-election bid.

“There should be nothing that will push the state backward. We should think about the development of the state starting from the issue of peace and security in the state which within this last period, three years plus, there are significant improvements in terms of cultism and kidnapping and so on.

“I was saying before this election that if Diri loses this election, I would have relocated my mother to Abuja.”

While recounting how his cousin was kidnapped and killed, Jonathan said:

“My cousin was kidnapped two times on one of those occasions, one of my cousins, Solo, was killed because they threw him into the river and he didn’t know how to swim.”

Source: Legit.ng