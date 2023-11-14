A socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the planned nationwide strike declared by the organised labour

Omokri said the NLC president, Joe Ajaero was attacked and beaten by thugs during his campaign for the Labour Party in Imo state

The PDP chieftain said NLC might be calling for nationwide due to Ajaero's disappointment at losing his home state, Imo

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Imo state, Owerri - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, has hinted at the reason behind the decision why the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) is embarking on a nationwide strike.

Omokri said the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, admitted that those who attacked and beat him up were thugs and that the Imo State Police Commissioner has been redeployed because of the incident.

Reno Omokri says NLC might be embarking on nationwide strike because Ajaero lost Imo state Photo Credit:@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

He said, “It makes no sense to ground the entire nation because of one incident to one man in one state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The socio-political commentator stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri

He alleged that Ajaero’s presence in Imo state was to campaign for the Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu in the Just concluded Imo governorship election.

Omokri suggested that Ajaero is calling for the strike because he is disappointed he lost the off-cycle election in Imo state.

“It makes no sense to ground the entire nation because of one incident to one man in one state. Especially when his presence there was to campaign for the Labour Party candidate in the Just concluded #ImoDecides2023. Is this strike not due to Ajaero's disappointment at losing his home state again?”

Organised labour declares indefinite strike over beating of NLC president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that organised labour, consisting of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), asked their members to embark on a nationwide strike over the beating of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero.

The unions ordered their affiliates to adhere to the resolution of the National Executive Council of the NLC and implement it.

Festus Osifo, the TUC president, who spoke to journalists on Monday, November 12, disclosed that the nationwide industrial action would continue until “government at all levels wake up to their responsibility.”

"They hide under evil conspiracy": Uzodimma shades NLC President Ajaero

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma, the winner of the Imo governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, covertly shaded Ajaero in his acceptance speech.

Earlier on Sunday, November 12, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared and returned Uzodimma as the winner Saturday poll after he secured victory in all the 27 local governments in the state.

Source: Legit.ng