Dino Melaye, the PDP candidate in the November 11, 2023, Kogi state governorship election, is accused of vote-buying, allegedly distributing N250,000 per polling unit

However, the PDP candidate denied the allegations, claiming they were distractions from alleged electoral misconduct

Melaye, who came third in the election, had called for the election's cancellation in five LGAs, citing pre-filled result sheets

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 9 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Lokoja, Kogi state - Dino Melaye, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi state, has been accused of engaging in vote buying.

In a report on Thursday, November 16, Sahara Reporters alleged that Melaye, who came third in the poll, was angry and had asked some party members in the state for a refund of his money.

Dino Melaye has denied sharing N250,000 per polling unit in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state. Photo credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

The report claimed Melaye, a former Kogi West senator, "shared out N250,000 per polling unit."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The media platform further stated that the "breakdown of the PDP election expenses in the state showed that N87 million was budgeted for “voter’s mobilisation” – a subtle name for vote-buying."

It further cited unnamed "top sources" as saying that Melaye’ was angry partly because he was allegedly defrauded by a PDP local government chairman, his campaign Director-General and others who failed to “deliver” the election for him."

Dino Melaye reacts

In response to Sahara Reporters's publication, Senator Melaye vehemently denounced the claims through his media directorate.

He accused the online publication of siding with forces seeking to undermine Nigeria's democracy.

The Kogi PDP governorship candidate refuted the vote-buying allegations, characterising them as unfounded distractions from the alleged electoral misconduct on November 11.

He, however, expressed little surprise at what he perceived as the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s attempts to cover up alleged rigging in Kogi state.

The PDP chieftain urged the people of Kogi state and Nigerians to disregard the report, dismissing it as "watery propaganda."

The media directorate emphasized Senator Melaye's unwavering dedication to transparency and justice and called on the APC to face the consequences of their alleged fraudulent activities instead of resorting to media warfare.

Kogi 2023 guber: Ododo defeats Ajaka, Melaye, others

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Usman Ododo the election winner.

According to the electoral commission, Ododo polled a total of 446,237 votes, while his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), polled a total of 259,052 votes.

Melaye came a distant third with a total of 46,362 votes.

Kogi 2023: Melaye wants election cancelled in 5 LGAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that Melaye called for the cancellation of the gubernatorial election in the five local governments of Kogi Central.

The PDP candidate had identified the concerned local governments of Kogi Central as Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo.

He alleged that results sheets were filled in Kogi state before voting commenced on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng