The 2023 Imo state governorship election has come and gone, but the disagreements over the polls remains

Recently, reports emerged online that Athan Achonu, Labour Party (LP) candidate has finally conceded defeat and visited Governor Hope Uzodimma who was announced the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The report also claimed that Achonu congratulated Uzodimma on his electoral victory; however, the man at the centre of controversy has voiced out

Owerri, Imo state - Athan Nneji Achonu, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Saturday, November 11 governorship poll in Imo state, has debunked the reports doing the rounds that he had visited and congratulated the winner of the election, Hope Uzodimma.

In a statement late on Wednesday, November 15, by his spokesperson, Chibuikem Diala, Achonu described himself as the real winner of the election, saying visiting the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was a “wishful thinking that can never happen.

LP's rejection of Imo election outcome stands

Achonu described the congratulatory story as “childish and very poorly written", The Punch reported.

The statement from Achonu's camp reads in part:

“For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Achonu had since categorically rejected the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and called for its review and cancellation.

“He (Achonu) had also held a joint press briefing with Samuel Anyanwu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, and insisted that the result of the governorship election must be reviewed or cancelled, warning that unless the INEC did so, the people might revolt.”

Legit.ng recalls that Uzodimma polled 540,308 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, who polled 71,503 votes and LP's Achonu, who came third with 64,081 votes.

LP drags INEC, Uzodimma to court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Achonu rejected the outcome of Saturday's election, announcing his intention to pursue legal action.

Speaking to the press at his residence in Umulomo, Ehime Mbano local government area (LGA), Achonu claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, including vote buying and physical attacks on LP agents, warranting its cancellation.

