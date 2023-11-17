Embattled Abba Kabir Yusuf, a candidate of the NNPP, has been sacked as the governor of Kano state

An Appeal Court on Friday sitting in Abuja ruled against Yusuf and declared APC's candidate, Yusuf Gawuna as the authentic winner of the March 18 poll held in the state

However, mixed reactions have greeted the outcome of Friday's judgment delivered in favour of the APC

Kano state, Kano - The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, on Friday, November 17, sacked Abba Kabir Yusuf and declared Yusuf Gawuna of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kano state.

A three-member panel of justices unanimously ruled that Governor Yusuf was not a valid candidate in the gubernatorial election held in the state on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

It maintained that evidence that was adduced by the parties established that Governor Yusuf was not a member of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), at the time the election was held.

The court's final judgment has however been greeted with mixed feelings in the polity.

Nigerians react as appeal court sacks Abba Yusuf as Kano governor

As usual, Nigerians took to their social media pages to share their views on the development. Legit.ng captured some of the comments on X page (formerly Twitter).

Bayo Onanuga, @aonanuga1956, an aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tweeted:

"Yusuf Gawuna wins again, Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano loses for the second time."

A former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, @BashirAhmaad :

"The Court of Appeal has delivered its verdict today, dismissed Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf's case, and upheld the Tribunal's decision that Dr. Nasir Gawuna is the elected Governor of Kano state. Alhamdulillah!

@REGINALDconnect tweeted:

"Not the choice of Kano residents. Abba Yusuf will reclaim his mandate at the Supreme court. APC can't continue to keep us down in Kano anymore."

@Onyeckerous tweeted:

"Why are the courts sacking those with evidence of being voted for by the people and confirming those who outrightly rigged their way? Una dey confuse me."

@RakaFatima tweeted:

"Gawuna will never come Insha’Allah."

@TheSerahIbrahim tweeted:

"APC has bribed the entire judiciary."

@Asika2Ngozi tweeted:

"Family affairs."

@xkalede tweeted:

"This ruling if upheld by the Supreme court will mark the beginning of the end of Bola Tinubu."

@Sergio_Banqa tweeted:

"Kano is not Imo State..... be ready.

"You can do that to IGBOS not to Hausas."

Why Appeal Court should not sack Kano, Plateau governors, Shehu Sani speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, explained why the Court of Appeal should not sack Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Sani said the appellate court should save the multi-party democracy that Nigeria currently practice.

He urged the court not to upturn the wishes of the people of both states.

