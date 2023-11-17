Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano's fate at the Court of Appeal has been predicted as the appellate court prepares to deliver its judgment on Friday

FCT, Abuja - The fate of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday, November 17, has been predicted.

Yusuf is appealing the judgment of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal that nullified his victory in the March 18 governorship election in Kano and declared Nasir Yusuf Gawuna as the winner of the poll.

Primate Ayodele says APC, NNPP tussle could end at Supreme Court Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna

Why Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was sacked by court

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Yusuf, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as the winner of the election after scoring the highest number of votes to defeat his closest rival, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the tribunal deduced 165,663 votes of Governor Yusuf as invalid because they were not signed nor stamped by INEC.

The governor had filed an appeal against the judgment, and the Court of Appeal fixed Friday to deliver its own verdict by 10am.

Primate Ayodele said APC is determine to win Kano back

But Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, in a prophetic tweet on Friday morning said that the APC is determined to win back Kano state.

The cleric in his revelation, predicted that the issue could be pursued to the Supreme Court after the Court of Appeal delivered its judgment.

Ayodele said:

"In the Kano state governorship election judgement fixed today by the Appeal court in Abuja between the governor Abba Yusuf of NNPP and Nasiru Gawuna of APC, I foresee that the APC is well determined and committed to defeat the NNPP in court now or later in the Supreme Court."

