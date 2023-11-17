The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja is set to deliver its verdict on the judgment of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal in September

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the NNPP was sacked by the tribunal and declared APC's Nasir Gawuna as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state

Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led panel declared 165,663 of Governor Yusuf as invalid, and the remaining did not show that the NNPP candidate was the winner

FCT, Abuja - Kano is set to witness another political implosion as the Court of Appeal is set to deliver its verdict on the decision of the governorship election petition tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on September 20.

Justice Oluyemi Osadebay-led panel sacked the governor on September 20, when 165,663 of his votes were declared invalid as they were not signed nor stamped by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last governorship election in Kano, defeated Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was declared the winner by the INEC.

The court then reduced the votes of the NNPP candidate to 853,939, while the APC Gawuna 890,705 votes did not change.

Court of Appeal sets date to determines Governor Yusuf's fate

Friday, November 17, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja will deliver its verdict on the appeal filed by Governor Yusuf over the judgment of the Kano state governorship election petition tribunal.

The development was disclosed in a statement on the notice board of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday, November 16, stating that the judgment would be delivered by 10am.

Ahead of the hearing, the APC and the NNPP signed a peace accord with the Kano state police command to maintained peace and order irrespective of the outcome of the court.

History has it that Kano state is known for recurring religious, political and ethnic crisis, which have led to thousand of lives and property.

