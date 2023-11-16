The Appeal Court in Abuja has scheduled Friday, November 17th, for judgement on the gubernatorial election dispute between Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf of the NNPP, and Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governorship election tribunal in Kano, in its ruling, ousted the incumbent governor, Yusuf, and declared Gawuna as the winner of the March election

Not satisfied with the ruling, Governor Yusuf appealed against the decision and petitioned the Appeal Court to declare him the winner

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Appeal Court has scheduled Friday, November 17, for the judgement in the appeal Governor Abba Yusuf filed to contest his removal by the tribunal.

On Thursday, November 16, the court announced that judgement would be delivered on Friday, November 17.

Governor Yusuf risks removal. Photo credits: Gawuna Alherine, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Judgement on disputed Kano guber election

A top Kano state government official disclosed that the appellate court had officially communicated the development to all parties in the matter.

Following the news, social media users have been reacting and stating their wishes.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@Najib_yr said:

"Gawuna is coming."

@GASHASHCOLLECT2 said:

"No shaking. Gawuna will be the governor of Kano state."

He said in another tweet:

"Excellency Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna. Kano state governor InShaaAllah."

@ArewaTwiter commented:

"Tomorrow they’ll declare Gawuna as the Governor of Kano state. APC government is so predictable."

@Maxajee said:

"Most of you here doubted us when we told you that GAWUNA is coming, and I’m here to remind you today about the ARRIVAL of GAWUNA in a few days to come.

"I can’t wait for the day Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna will be declared as the authentic Governor of Kano state, I can’t wait to see the tears of these Kwankwasiyya mobs.

"I will want to call on H.E Abba K. Yusuf to quickly accept defeat and resign so as to avoid wasting more time and resources."

Kamal El Mahmoud tweeted:

"As the Appeal Court set to deliver its judgement tomorrow, we pray to the Almighty for a successful outing and we hope the will and mandate of the good people of Kano will be respected and preserved. May Abba Kabir Yusuf emerge victorious.

"Ameen ya Rabbil Izzatu."

Sani Tijjani wrote:

"In sha Allah, we await the upcoming appeal court judgment which will be in favour of His Excellency Alhaji Abba K Yusuf. The anticipation is high, and the people of Kano are hopeful for another round of joyous celebrations. The support for him is evident."

"Don't sleep", Ayodele to Gov Yusuf

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, said Governor Yusuf needs to seek the face of God over the election appeal.

Sharing his prediction ahead of Friday's judgement, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Yusuf needs divine backing to upturn the tribunal's verdict.

Source: Legit.ng