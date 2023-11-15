The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal in September sacked Governor Abba Yusuf

Governor Yusuf is a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and a protégé of the state's former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The tribunal declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the election, but the disputed election matter is presently at the Appeal Court

Kano, Kano state - Nigerian cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has said the Kano state governor, Abba Yusuf, needs to seek the face of God over the election appeal.

Recall that earlier in November, as reported by The Punch, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, reserved judgement in the appeal by Governor Yusuf challenging his removal by the election petition tribunal.

Primate Ayodele asks Governor Yusuf to seek God's presence.

"Don't sleep", Ayodele to Gov Yusuf

The court reserved judgements in all the matters involving the ruling NNPP and the opposition, APC, till a date that would be communicated to parties involved in the appeal.

Reacting ahead of the next hearing, Primate Ayodele stated that Governor Yusuf needs divine backing to upturn the tribunal's verdict.

The cleric said:

“And the Kano judgement too, the NNPP whatever the incumbent governor (sic). They have pushed him, almost 90 percent for him to be out. But through God, he can still win. But as it is, it is like he wanted to ruin the...remove the system.

"So the governor must not relent his (sic) effort, he must not sleep at all. He must not.”

"Kano is going for APC": Ayodele

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele predicted that the APC would receive a favourable judgement again when the NNPP appeals the verdict sacking Yusuf.

The cleric said if the jurists do not compromise, the APC will again defeat the NNPP.

'Gov Yusuf won't lose', NNPP founder

Legit.ng also reported that the Founder of the NNPP, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, predicted the outcome of the court of Appeal judgement involving Governor Yusuf and Gawuna.

Aniebonam said Governor Yusuf will not lose the NNPP governorship seat in Kano state to the APC.

