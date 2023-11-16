The governor of Osun state has finally removed the chief judge of the state, Justice Adepele Ojo

Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, Novemebr 16, approved Justice Ojo's suspension and appointed Justice Olayinka Afolabi as a replacement

Adeleke's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the development in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday

Osun state, Osogbo - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state has defied the National Industrial Court's directive, preventing him from removing Osun State Chief Judge Oyebola Ojo.

Despite the court's order, Governor Ademola Adeleke removed Osun's chief judge and appointed an acting CJ. Photo credit: Osun state government

Adeleke suspended Justice Ojo, and appointed her replacement

Adeleke on Thursday, November 16, through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced that he has approved the suspension of Justice Ojo following the resolution of the state's House of Assembly, The Nation reported.

Following the suspension of Justice Ojo, Governor Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka Afolabi as acting chief judge of the state.

A statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated the appointment is consequent upon the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly asking Justice Ojo to step aside, Vanguard reported.

It reads:

“Governor Ademola Adeleke has appointed Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of Osun State with immediate effect following the approval of the resolution of the House of Assembly.”

