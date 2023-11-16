President Bola Tinubu has again spurred Nigerians to talk as a video of him receiving a gift from the woman she sponsored her naming surfaced online

Some Nigerians described the video as propaganda and urged the president to revisit some of his policies to make life better for Nigerians

However, Tinubu has been commended by others for being a kind person for a very long time

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Tinubu has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians commenting on a viral video of him being presented a gift by a woman he sponsored her naming ceremony 17 years ago.

Tinubu was seen walking when the woman tried to stop him briefly and presented him with a gift wrapped.

Tinubu reacts to woman she helped 17 years ago

At the scene that appeared to have happened in Saudi Arabia, another man who appeared to be known to the president stopped him and called his attention to the woman who presented a gift to him while he was having a walk.

The man informed the president:

"Mr. President, this is the woman you sponsored her naming ceremony. The child is now 17 years old."

What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to react to the video shared by Ayekooto on Twitter on Thursday, November 16.

Some of their reactions are listed below:

Israel described President Tinubu as a giver who doesn't look back. He said:

"Baba don even forget say him do this good deed 17 years ago. Afunimawobe."

Onyeka Stephen said the video would not reduce the hardship in the country. He said:

"Shey na this nonsense go make things better?"

Wisdom in his reaction, described the video as a propaganda, saying it would not make life better for Nigeria. He said:

"They are governing with propagandas. Staging lies ! How does that improve the lives of poor masses."

Isa Hassan urged the Tinubu administration to review his policies rather sharing video of his kind gesture. He said:

"All these won’t solve the problem Nigeria is currently facing. Apparently all the policies made thus far are nothing but just a quixotry. They need to start reversing their policies or find a better way to solving the problems faced by the nation."

Gauzu Zamani prayed to God to give him such kind heart of President Tinubu, he said:

"Allahu Akbar! May God give me a heart like that of Asíwájú."

See the video here:

