An angry Nigerian man has set fire to all his school certificates, beginning from primary school to university.

In a trending video, the frustrated young man said his school certificates have been useless to him since he graduated.

The man named Olutimain Alvin Lanre graduated from Ajayi Crowther University and did his National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in 2013.

Lanre lamented that all the jobs he has been able to do since his graduation are jobs meant for illiterates, hence rendering his certificates useless.

According to Lanre, it is better for young people to acquire skills instead of going to school to study for a long time for certificates they will end up not using.

He brought out all the certificates and lit them on fire while lamenting how he hadn't used them to secure anything useful for himself.

Some netizens agreed with him, but others bashed him for taking what they called a rash action.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react as man burns his certificates

@SAMBLINQZ said:

"If he does that, how would his message be passed?"

@therealmifo commented:

"Coloured photocopy machines dey. Who are you fooling?"

@HarunaNuhu said:

"Valid points but rash action to take."

@OkoronkwoJohns1 said:

"He is expressing frustrations of Nigeria as a country."

@2023best_is_35 said:

"I have enlarged mine. They are in my sitting room. It is a reminder for me not to allow my children to study useless courses in this country. Rather, they will go for professional courses."

