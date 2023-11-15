President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to remain calm over the cancellation of Nigerians' visas that were cancelled on their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

The president, in a statement by the spokesperson of Nigeria's foreign ministry, Francisca Omayuli, disclosed that 177 Nigerians were deported while 87 were cleared

Tinubu then noted that the Saudi authorities were yet to give a reason for the cancellation, adding that only 18 of the passengers were outrightly banned and his government has commenced its investigation

FCt, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has commented on the visas of 264 Air Peace passengers whose visas were cancelled on arrival at the Jeddah International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 12.

The president, through a statement signed by Francisca Omayuli, the spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, called on Nigerians to be calmed, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Tinubu comments on cancellation of Nigerians' visas in Saudi Arabia Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

How many Nigerians' visas were cancelled by Saudi authorities on arrival

Contrary to the report that the visas of all 264 passengers were cancelled, the government explained that 177 of the Nigerian passengers had their visas cancelled while 87 of them were cleared by the Saudi immigration authority and granted permission to enter the Kingdom.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The statement further explained that only 18 of the passengers were outrightly banned from entering the kingdom as a result of the offences they have committed in the past while it awaits an explanation for the cancellation of others' visas.

Why 18 Air Peace passengers were outrightly banned from Saudi Arabia

In the statement, which was shared by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, on his Twitter page on Wednesday, November 15, the president noted that it was the prerogative of a sovereign nation to determine who comes in and goes out.

Omayuli's statement reads in part:

"The Saudi authorities are yet to give reasons for the cancellation of the visas, except for eighteen (18) of the passengers, who were outrightly banned from Saudi Arabia for various offences committed in the past"

See the tweet here:

Saudi Arabia cancels visa of Nigerian passengers on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that 264 Air Peace passengers were denied entrance into Saudi Arabia after arriving at Jeddah from Kano state.

The Saudi Arabia authorities cancelled the visa of all the Air Peace passengers on Monday, November 13.

It was gathered that it took the intervention of the Nigerian Embassy to reduce the passengers to 177.

Source: Legit.ng