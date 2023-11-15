There may be a ray of hope for the young Nigerian student who lost his entire school fees to virtual betting

This is because the Nigerian man who won a whopping N102 million bet overnight has replied to his public appeal

The student had begged Nigerians for help online, expressing regrets at using his school fees for betting

A Nigerian man, popularly known as Mr Bayo, has extended a hand of help to a young student who lost his school fees to betting.

Legit.ng had reported how the student caused a stir online after sharing his bet history as he lamented losing his school fees to bet.

caught the attention of Mr Bayo, who had won a N102 million bet overnight a few days ago.

Quoting his tweet, Mr Bayo urged him to send him a message. He wrote:

"Send me a DM!"

Some people advised Mr Bayo not to encourage the lad's behaviour by sending him money and this was his reply:

"Yeah, warning is all I want to do, the quotes and the abuse itself are enough for him to want to harm himself. I see post like this everyday and ignore but sometimes educating them can go a long way!"

See Mr Bayo's tweet .

People react to Mr Bayo's offer

@evilmadss said:

"I dey ask you for 50k since you no wan answer, i know what to do now make i go stake my fees."

@honiseymoh said:

"The annoying thing is another person would do this and come begging.

"Grace found you today."

@mp71293850 said:

"May God's blessings NEVER depart from you my brother (MR Bayo). He made a mistake and all everyone wants to do is roast him. I've been in such suicidal situation bfor n I know what this ur reply means. It goes beyond money for him. God's blessings always."

@SportybetArena said:

"This guy is so lucky. Betting na spirit sha. If you're not discipline enough you might lose all."

Man in tears after allegedly betting with kids' school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had broken down in tears after allegedly playing bet with his kids' school fees.

According to a video seen on Instagram, the man only realised how deeply he had spent the fees after printing his bank statement.

In the video posted on Instagram by @thatblackbwoyy on Sunday, November 4, the man painstakingly read through the statement and then wiped what appeared to be tears from his eyes.

It was revealed in the video that the man is a habitual bet player and that he is dubbed the king of betting in his area.

