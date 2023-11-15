The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos state has taken action on the cases challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu's re-election victory

The court in its judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 15, upheld the tribunal's decision, declaring Sanwo-Olu the actual winner of the March 18 governorship election

The appellate court dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour against Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The appeal court, Lagos state division on Wednesday, Novemebr 15, dismissed the appeal of the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Labour Party and its candidate have lost their case against Sanwo-Olu and his deputy. Photo credit: Gbadebo P Rhodes-Vivour, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Court dismisses Labour Party’s appeal, affirms Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s victory

The court in its final judgment, thrashed out LP's case challenging the victory of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the validly elected winner of the March 18 governorship election held in Lagos state, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by Channels TV, the court affirmed the decision of the Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal and held that: “The decision of the lower court is affirmed and the appeal is dismissed.”

It held unanimously that the lower tribunal was correct to hold that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat were qualified to contest, contrary to the claims of the LP and Gbadebo.

Appeal Court rules on Nasarawa Gov, Sule’s appeal

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 15, reserved judgement in the appeal by the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, against the judgment of the tribunal.

The tribunal's verdict had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, the winner of the state governorship election in March.

At the hearing on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal, however, reserved judgment on the matter.

Why Appeal Court should not sack Kano, Plateau governors, Shehu Sani speaks

Meanwhile, the former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has explained why the Court of Appeal should not sack Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Sani said the appellate court should save the multi-party democracy that Nigeria currently practice.

He urged the court not to upturn the wishes of the people of both states.

Appeal court reserves judgement in Plateau governor Mutfwang’s election victory

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, decided on the case challenging the election victory of the Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

On Saturday, November 11, the appellate court reserved judgment in the appeal against Mutfwang's victory.

In a unanimous decision, the three-member panel of justices reserved the judgement after listening to the lawyers' arguments in the matter.

Source: Legit.ng