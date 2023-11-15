The Court of Appeal in Abuja has reserved judgement in an appeal brought by the Nasarawa state governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule

Sule, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) brought the case against the decision by a tribunal nullifying his election

The tribunal had in October sacked him and named David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the March 18 election

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, November 15, reserved judgement in the appeal by the Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule, against the judgment of the tribunal.

The tribunal's verdict had declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), David Ombugadu, the winner of the state governorship election which held in March.

Sule anxiously awaits Appeal Court's verdict

At the hearing on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal, however, reserved judgment on Sule's case, The Punch reported.

Per Channels Television, a three-member panel of justices headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam told the parties involved that the date for judgement would be communicated to them soon.

