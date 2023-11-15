President Bola Tinubu has received an invitation from the government of Guinea Bissau to attend the 50th independence celebration and the Armed Forces Day of the West African country.

The president's visit to Bissau, the capital of Guinea Bissau, would be the second of its kind Tinubu will receive since he resumed the office of the number one citizen of Nigeria.

Barely two months after resuming office, President Tinubu received the invitation to attend the independent anniversary of the Republic of Benin, another neighbouring West African country.

According to a statement from the presidency signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson to the president on media and publicity, Tinubu will depart the country for the celebration of the independence day of Guinea Bissau.

According to Ngelale, President Tinubu will be received and hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Thursday, November 16, for the anniversary.

The statement reads in part:

"Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023."

It further disclosed that President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria same Thursday, after the celebration.

The Portuguese colonised Guinea Bissau and handed it over its independence in 1974.

President Tinubu is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Saudi-African summit where he had reportedly secure several business deals between Nigeria and the authority of the Arab kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng