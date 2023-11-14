President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigeria's prospect is yet to blossom to the required level for development

Tinubu explained that the country needs hard work and consistent prayer to grow and his government is giving it the needed attention

He added that diversity is the strength of Nigeria and his administration will continue to build on that for the sake of the country

Mekkah, Saudi-Arabia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigeria needs prayer and hard work to blossom to the required level

Tinubu said the country was yet to reach the desired level but it will with hard work and dedication.

Tinubu says Nigeria requires hard work, consistent prayer to grow Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He stated this during an interview with NTA News after undertaking the lesser Hajj (Umrah) rites in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

The President said:

"For the country, may our prosperity grow and our humanity be kind to everyone.

"The prospect of the country is yet to blossom to the level that we require; it needs hard work and consistent prayer, and we are giving it to our mind and spirit in every way possible.

"Strength is our diversity and we'll continue to build on that for the prospect and sake of the country."

Tinubu embarks on another lesser hajj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu headed to perform lesser hajj following the rounding up of his stay in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

This was disclosed on Sunday, November 12. In the pictures, the president was accompanied by Governor Umar Bago of Niger State and three others.

The Nigerian leader earlier tweeted about his activities about his activities in the Arab kingdom, where he had wooed investors and secured deals with the Saudi government such as the management of Nigeria's refineries.

Tinubu given traditional robe to wear in Saudi Arabia

During his stay at Makkah, Tinubu was hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attached with a special cleric.

On Saturday, November 11, President Tinubu began his deliberation with the captains of the Saudi Arabian industry at the Nigeria-Saudi investment roundtable.

At the meeting, he was given a traditional robe to wear.

Tinubu to depart for Arab-Africa summit in Saudi Arabia

Tinubu departed for Saudi Arabia to attend the Saudi-Africa summit and the Arab African summit.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said both summits are scheduled to hold on November 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.

Ngelale said Tinubu’s appearance at the summits marks fresh moves to engage Arab nations to attract businesses and additional Foreign Direct Investment to Nigeria.

