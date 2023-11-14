Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been the president of Nigeria since May 2023, but he continues to face stern opposition, especially on social media

A cleric, Pastor Olusegun Akiode, has shared his prediction about the current administration

According to Pastor Akiode, President Tinubu will solve Nigeria's numerous problems because he is backed by God

Ajuwon, Ogun state - Prophet Olusegun Akiode, the spiritual leader of the Divine Army Ministries International, has said God "has placed the master key" into the hands of President Bola Tinubu.

During a recent interactive session held at his church headquarters in Akute, Ogun state, Prophet Akiode declared that Nigeria will experience economic transformation under Tinubu. Vanguard newspaper noted Propeht Akiode's prediction.

Akiode expresses hope in Tinubu's govt

Amid a challenging economy, the cleric expressed his firm belief that divine guidance would enable Tinubu to change the fortunes of Nigeria.

Prophet Akiode said:

“The Lord said He has placed the master key into Tinubu’s palms to open doors. Nigeria will experience economic transformation under this administration.”

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu, a longtime political power broker, is the 16th and current president of Nigeria.

The 71-year-old is a former governor of Lagos state, and an erstwhile national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Tinubu didn't create current hardship", Oluwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, appealed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to weaponise strike action against the government of President Tinubu.

He urged the NLC, led by Joe Ajaero and Nigerians, to be patient with Tinubu’s government so that he could prove himself.

Tinubu reveals what Nigeria needs to prosper

Legit.ng also reported that President Tinubu said Nigeria needs prayer and hard work to blossom to the required level.

Tinubu said the country was yet to reach the desired level but it will with hard work and dedication.

He stated this during an interview with NTA News after undertaking the lesser Hajj (Umrah) rites in the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

