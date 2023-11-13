On Saturday, November 11, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined government and business leaders at the Saudi-Nigeria Investment Roundtable in Riyadh

During the meeting, the Nigerian leader was adorned in a brown robe by Saudi Arabia's top figures

Saudi men wear the traditional dress called a bisht, a traditional Arabian long cloak men wear over their thobes; they gifted President Tinubu one

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - President Bola Tinubu is in Saudi Arabia to woo Saudi Arabia investors.

In the Asian country, apart from his engagement with prospective investors, the Nigerian leader embarked on Umrah (lesser hajj).

Tinubu engages potential investors in Saudi Arabia

He stressed the need to show gratitude and seek blessings for Nigeria.

During his stay at Makkah, Tinubu is being hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and attached with a special cleric.

The governors of Bauchi, Niger, and Katsina states as well as the minister of budget and economic planning, and other top government officials performed the lesser hajj alongside the president.

On Saturday, November 11, President Tinubu began his deliberation with the captains of the Saudi Arabian industry at the Nigeria-Saudi Investment Roundtable.

At the meeting, he was given a traditional robe to wear.

Legit.ng captures some reactions on X to Tinubu's wearing a traditional robe in Saudi Arabia below:

Former senator, Shehu Sani, wrote:

"Sheikh Bolawy Ahmadunawy Tinubullah."

Jubril Gawat, an aide to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, wrote in Yoruba:

"Tinubu je president …. O tun she Wolimo ni Saudi!

"E ba wa kigbe Shehu (Tinubu became president; he also graduated for the completion of recitation of the Holy Qur'an. Help us shout 'Shehu'."

Tinubu embarks on another lesser hajj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu headed to perform lesser hajj following the rounding up of his stay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Lesser hajj is a simpler version of a pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah, and is sometimes known as the 'minor pilgrimage'.

It comprises certain rituals that can be performed at any time of the year and only takes just a few hours to complete.

