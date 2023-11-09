PDP Governor Siminalayi has referred to Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and FCT minister, as his boss anytime

The governor said the minister will, at all times, remain his principal, no matter the growing situation

Fubara then warned his supporters trying to pitch his predecessor against him and urged them to desist from using abusing words against him

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor of Rivers State, has reigned praises on his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

The governor, on Thursday, November 9, said that the former governor remained his principal at all times, irrespective of the situation, The Nation reported.

PDP: Fubara Hails Wike, Sends Warning to Supporters Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

Wike, Fubara meet

Fubara made the comment at the rededication ceremony of the Rivers State Judiciary's 2023-2024 legal year, in which the minister was in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church on Hospital Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was the venue for the rededication programme.

Governor Fubara then called for peace to reign in the Southeast state, adding that the current political crisis in the state has become history.

According to the governor, the state will experience peace if the players and their supporters work towards peace.

Fubara hails Wike

The governor said:

“My oga remains my oga. Whatever that has happened is in the past. I have not sent anybody to malign anybody.”

Fubara then warned those endorsing him to stop disparaging his political opponents by using unguarded language, adding that he had never given permission to anyone to do so.

He also noted that the devil will always try to attack while making efforts to achieve development in the state and that it was important to “identify the devil and push it out.”

This would be the first time Wike and his successor will be meeting in public since the recent political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike vs Fubara: Sanwo-Olu, Uba Sani, other governors with popular godfathers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the political crisis rocking Rivers has been described as the regular tussle between godfathers and godsons, in which many critics have pointed accusing fingers at the immediate past governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Siminalayi Fubara, in his bid to settle with his godfather, Wike, was seen making a public apology for the recent tension in the state and trying to distance himself from the state's House of Assembly while commending President Bola Tinubu's intervention.

Source: Legit.ng