Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State and winner of the Imo governorship election held on Saturday, November 11, has covertly shaded the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, in his acceptance speech.

Earlier on Sunday, November 12, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared and returned Uzodimma as the winner Saturday poll after he secured victory in all the 27 local governments in the state.

In his acceptance speech, the governor thanked the leadership of the NLC and their counterpart in the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for not only supporting him but also coming out with their members to vote for him.

He then said those who mobilised to stage protest against him were defeated and their "evil conspiracy".

The governor said:

"In a very special manner, leadership and members of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the Imo state chapter and members of TUC, and Nigerian Union of Teachers, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, for standing firm.

"They were resilience in the face of every temptation, they stood by me, because, according to them, we have a cordial relationship. And those who tried to use them, hide under evil conspiracy, they resisted them.

"Not only that they endorsed me before the election, they came to the commitment by coming out in mass to vote."

See video of his acceptance speech here:

Barely nine days to the election, the national president of the NLC, Ajaero, has mobilised the workers to protest against the governor in Imo state.

They were then attacked by some unknown thugs and Ajaero was thoroughly beaten and admitted in the hospital for some days.

Barely 24 hours to the election, the governor apologised to the NLC for what happened in his state, adding that he was not aware that Ajaero and his team will be staging protest in Imo state.

Giving account of the attack on the workers, Ajaero said all relevant security agencies in the state were informed about the protest and that he was handed over to about seven thugs by the police. He said the thugs were the ones that beat him during the protest.

Source: Legit.ng