Bayelsa Governorship Election 2023: Final Results from INEC's State Collation Centre (Live Updates)
Welcome to Legit.ng's live updates of the official results of the 2023 Bayelsa governorship election as announced directly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
11:22 AM
Kolokuma LGA
- APC - 5,349
- LP - 22
- PDP - 18, 465
11:07 AM
Collation finally begins
The collation centre is open and the exercise begins now.
10:34 AM
Collation update from Bayelsa
The collation of results was scheduled to start 10am today but at the moment, the exercise is yet to start.