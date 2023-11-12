Global site navigation

Local editions

Bayelsa Governorship Election 2023: Final Results from INEC's State Collation Centre (Live Updates)
Politics

Bayelsa Governorship Election 2023: Final Results from INEC's State Collation Centre (Live Updates)

by  Nurudeen Lawal

Welcome to Legit.ng's live updates of the official results of the 2023 Bayelsa governorship election as announced directly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Note: Refresh your browser to get the latest updates.

Bayesla state governorship election candidates/INEC official results
INEC announces Bayelsa State Governorship Election Official Results. Photo credits: Douye Diri, Timipre Sylva, Udengs Eradiri
Source: Facebook

11:22 AM

Kolokuma LGA

  • APC - 5,349
  • LP - 22
  • PDP - 18, 465
11:07 AM

Collation finally begins

The collation centre is open and the exercise begins now.

10:34 AM

Collation update from Bayelsa

The collation of results was scheduled to start 10am today but at the moment, the exercise is yet to start.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel