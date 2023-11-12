Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - As Nigerians follow the Bayelsa election update, Shehu Sani, a former Senator who represented Kaduna central has hinted that Governor Douye Diri "is coasting to victory" in the governorship poll.

The 2023 Bayelsa state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect the governor. Incumbent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor, Diri, is running for re-election.

Writing on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, November 12, Sani, a PDP chieftain, said:

"Going by the media reports and trickling results, Imo is ‘going’ the brooms way and Diri is coasting to victory."

Bayelsa: INEC to begin announcement of results

Legit.ng reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to begin the collation and announcement of the final results of Saturday’s Bayelsa State governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The commission had Saturday postponed the exercise till Sunday, as only the result of one out of the eight local government areas of the state was ready at the time.

INEC declares Uzodimma winner of Imo election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Imo state.

His victory was announced at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the state capital, on Sunday, November 12, by the returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Source: Legit.ng