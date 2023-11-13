The fate of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and fifteen other candidates will be decided today, by the outcome of the Saturday, November 11 election results

As it stands, the INEC will on Monday, November 13, resume the collation of results for the election and announce the final results

But from the results announced so far in six LGAs, Diri is leading against Timipre Sylva of APC and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, his major rivals

Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Governor Douye Diri has maintained an early as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resumes the collation of the election results today, Monday, November 13.

Diri has secured five LGAs so far from the results announced. Photo credit: Douye Diri, Timipre Marlin Sylva

Diri won 5 LGAs, Sylva won 1 LGA as announced by INEC

Channels TV reported that Diri, the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading against his major contenders as INEC plans to announce the final results of the poll today.

Results from six of the eight local government areas (LGAs) in Bayelsa state, have been collated as of Sunday evening, November 12, when the state's returning officer, Professor Faruq Kuta, adjourned collation till Monday noon.

Breakdown of Bayelsa governorship election results announced by INEC

See Bayelsa results so far:

Sagbama LGA

APC – 6608

LP – 217

PDP – 35504

Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA

APC – 5349

LP – 22

PDP – 18465

Ogbia LGA

APC – 16319

LP – 57

PDP – 18435

Yenegoa LGA

APC – 14534

LP – 244

PDP – 37777

Nembe LGA

APC – 22248

LP – 113

PDP – 4556

Ekeremor LGA

APC – 8445

LP – 50

PDP – 23172

Bayelsa election update: APC fumes

The APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.

The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary. It accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital city.

