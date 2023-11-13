BayelsaDecides: Diri Maintains Strong Lead As INEC Resumes Collation, Clears 5 out of 6 LGAs
- The fate of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and fifteen other candidates will be decided today, by the outcome of the Saturday, November 11 election results
- As it stands, the INEC will on Monday, November 13, resume the collation of results for the election and announce the final results
- But from the results announced so far in six LGAs, Diri is leading against Timipre Sylva of APC and Udengs Eradiri of the Labour Party, his major rivals
Bayelsa state, Yenagoa - Governor Douye Diri has maintained an early as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) resumes the collation of the election results today, Monday, November 13.
Diri won 5 LGAs, Sylva won 1 LGA as announced by INEC
Channels TV reported that Diri, the incumbent governor of the state and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading against his major contenders as INEC plans to announce the final results of the poll today.
Results from six of the eight local government areas (LGAs) in Bayelsa state, have been collated as of Sunday evening, November 12, when the state's returning officer, Professor Faruq Kuta, adjourned collation till Monday noon.
Breakdown of Bayelsa governorship election results announced by INEC
See Bayelsa results so far:
Sagbama LGA
APC – 6608
LP – 217
PDP – 35504
Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA
APC – 5349
LP – 22
PDP – 18465
Ogbia LGA
APC – 16319
LP – 57
PDP – 18435
Yenegoa LGA
APC – 14534
LP – 244
PDP – 37777
Nembe LGA
APC – 22248
LP – 113
PDP – 4556
Ekeremor LGA
APC – 8445
LP – 50
PDP – 23172
Shehu Sani predicts winner as INEC adjourns Bayelsa gov results collation again
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, predicted the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election.
Sani said Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) will emerge the winner at the end of the collation.
The former federal lawmaker wrote via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani
PDP stretches lead in Bayelsa governorship election
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported also that the ruling PDP is leading in the governorship election in Bayelsa state.
Diri has extended its lead by more than 90,000 votes.
Bayelsa election update: APC fumes
The APC condemned alleged attempts to move the collation of Brass local government area (LGA) to Yenagoa.
The APC made this condemnation in a statement by Felix Morka, its national publicity secretary. It accused Governor Diri and the PDP of putting pressure on INEC to move the collation of results of Brass LGA to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital city.
