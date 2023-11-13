The 2023 Kogi state gubernatorial election took place on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to elect the new governor

Incumbent APC governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello was term-limited and could not seek re-election to a third term

However, his protégé, Ahmed Usman Ododo, emerged victorious in the poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, November 12

Lokoja, Kogi state - Governor-elect of Kogi state, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has given thanks to God for his electoral victory.

Sharing a video of the moment the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared him the winner of the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, Ododo prayed for blessing for Kogi state and Nigeria.

Ododo reacts after INEC declared him winner

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, November 13, with an accompanying 1 minute 24 seconds video:

"Alhamdullilah!

"All Glory to God Almighty.

"God bless Kogi State!

"God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Meanwhile, in the video, loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrated with him while he warmly embraced his mentor, Governor Yahaya Bello.

The incoming governor also knelt to apparently appreciate Bello while the governor rubbed his hands on his head.

Watch the video below:

Ododo, an ex-auditor general of local government in Kogi state under Bello, was the anointed candidate of the governor who is ending his double terms of eight years.

INEC declares Ododo winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC officially declared Ododo as the winner of the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Kogi state.

After announcing the remaining results of the poll in Lokoja on Sunday night, November 12, INEC said Ododo had a total of 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, SDP's Murtala Ajaka, who polled 259,052 votes. PDP's Dino Melaye came third, collecting 46,362 votes.

Fresh election in parts of Kogi

Legit.ng also reported that INEC said fresh polls would be conducted in 59 polling units in the Ogori/Magongo local government area (LGA) of Kogi state.

According to the electoral umpire, the fresh election will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

