Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kogi state, Lokoja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, November 12, said it will conduct a fresh election in some parts of Kogi state.

This is in line with the reports the commission received concerning the suspension of elections in nine wards in Kogi state on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

INEC made this announcement known on Sunday evening, in a statement shared via its X page (formerly Twitter) @inecnigeria.

The commission disclosed that

UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF ELECTION IN SOME LOCATIONS

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

IN KOGI STATE

Further to our Statement yesterday, we have received an update from our Kogi State office regarding the suspension of election in some locations in the State where result sheets were completed before the commencement of voting. The most critical incident occurred in nine out of 10 Wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area (LGA).

We received reports of similar and other incidents in Adavi (5 Polling Units in Okunchi/Ozuri/Onieka Ward), Ajaokuta (5 Polling Units in Adogo Ward), Okehi (1 Polling Unit in Eika/Ohizenyi Ward) and Okene (5 Polling Units in Obehira Uvete Ward). Results from the affected Polling Units have been accounted for in Form EC40G for the four LGAs.

However, in the case of Ogori/Magongo LGA, only the result of Oshobane Ward II with eight Polling Units and 2,264 registered voters has been collated. Election in the other nine Wards (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) involving 59 Polling Units and 15,136 registered voters remain suspended. In line with Section 24(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 and Clause 59 of INEC Regulations and Guidelines on the Conduct of Elections 2022, fresh election will be held on Saturday 18thNovember 2023 in the affected Polling Units.

The decision to hold fresh elections is subject to the Returning Officer’s determination of the application of the Margin of Lead Principle. However, this decision is without prejudice to our avowed commitment to follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process and apply appropriate sanctions where necessary.

The Commission wishes to reiterate its assurances to voters in Kogi State that their votes will continue to count and their wishes respected.

Mohammed Kudu Haruna

National Commissioner & Member

Information and Voter Education Committee

Sunday 12thNovember 2023

Source: Legit.ng