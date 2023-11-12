Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Imo state, Owerri - Operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have arrested six (6) persons during the Saturday, November 11, governorship election in Imo state.

ICPC nabbed six electoral offenders in Imo state and recovered N4.1 million in Imo state. Photo credit: @icpcnigeria

Source: Twitter

ICPC arrests vote buyers, recovers N4.1m in Imo state

This was made known in a statement shared on ICPC's official website on Sunday morning, November 12, via its X page (formerly Twitter).

The suspects were arrested at 7 polling units in Imo state; Orji mechanic village (polling unit 008), Concord Hotel (polling unit 009), Rento Hotel (polling unit 010), Township School (polling unit 005, 007, 008) and Ojukwu Library, and a total of N4.1 million (N4,101,750) was recovered from them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also recovered from one of the suspects was a notebook containing names and telephone numbers and from another, a long list with voters’ information.

All the suspects were taken into custody, profiled, and had their statements taken under caution.

Interestingly, they have since been released on bail even as investigations continue.

EFCC recovers N11m from electoral fraud suspects in Imo, Bayelsa states

Legit.ng reported earlier that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted huge sums of money from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa state.

The EFCC said it also pounced on a large amount of money from electoral fraud suspects across Imo state.

This is coming as off-cycle elections are held in three Nigerian states: Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo.

While over N9 million was seized in Bayelsa state, more than N1.7 million was intercepted in Imo.

ICPC finds N540m in account of primary school teacher with N76K salary

Earlier, the commission on Thursday, July 28, announced that it found a total of N540 million in the account of a public primary school teacher with a salary of N76,000.

Premium Times reports that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has also ordered the final forfeiture of N120 million traced to the teacher, Roseline Egbuha who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State.

Source: Legit.ng