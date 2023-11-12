Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lokoja, Kogi state - The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi state, Murtala Ajaka, has won Olamaboro local government area.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Edward David Onoja, is from Odidoko-Emonyoku in Ogugu District of the LGA.

The SDP candidate scored 22,173 votes to defeat Onoja’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Usman Ododo, who polled 5,572, Daily Trust reported.

Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 1,376 votes in the LGA.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the final collation of results in the state, the body is yet to announce the election winner as of Sunday, November 12.

However, the election results collated from the IRev’s portal of the INEC so far indicate Ododo and Ajaka are taking significant lead in the state against the candidate of the PDP, Melaye.

