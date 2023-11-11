A mid-day election report released by Yiaga Africa has confirmed the occurrence of electoral malpractices by polling officials.

According to the election report made available to Legit.ng at about 2 pm on Saturday, November 11, these anomalies were witnessed in Imo and Kogi state.

The data released by Yiaga Africa states:

"Polling officials requested monetary inducements before allowing party agents to observe the process in Umuchenta Village Square Polling Unit (16-07-06-010) in Atonerim ward of Ihitte/Uboma LGA in Imo state.

"In most polling units in Ehi Ward and Okesi Ward, Ogori-Magongo LGA and Eika/Ohizenyi Ward, Okehi LGA in Kogi state, INEC officials arrived at the polling units with pre-filled result sheets before accreditation and voting commenced."

It was also gathered that an APC party agent refused Yiaga Africa to observe the election process in Umuobasi Village Square (16-16-12-011) in Umumi Isiaku ward of Ideato South LGA Imo State.

As contained in the report, observation forms were confiscated and destroyed by the party agent.

The report stated further:

"APC party agents in collusion with INEC polling officials refused to allow observers access to the Umuokpara Ehi Hall Polling Unit (16-20-02-005) in Umucheke ward, Orlu LGA in Imo state."

Meanwhile, INEC has been urged to suspend elections in polling units/LGAs with reported incidents of pre-filled results forms.

Yiaga urged the commission to arrest, investigate and prosecute the individuals responsible for this electoral offence.

An appeal was also made for the commission to extend the voting time, especially in Imo and Bayelsa states, where the voting commenced late to ensure voters have an equitable voting opportunity.

