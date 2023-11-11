Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the Kogi state governorship election, has won in his polling unit at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA.

The ex-lawmaker won his polling unit in a dominant version after securing 210 votes to decimate the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured only 22 votes.

Senator Melaye secured a convincing victory in his polling unit. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye

Source: Facebook

Below is the result at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi state.

PDP - 210

APC - 22

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

ADC - 7

PRP - 2

SDP - 1

NRM - 1

ADP - 1

Source: Legit.ng