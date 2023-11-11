Global site navigation

BREAKING: Dino Melaye, PDP Candidate Wins Own Polling Unit

by  Segun Adeyemi

Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the Kogi state governorship election, has won in his polling unit at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA.

The ex-lawmaker won his polling unit in a dominant version after securing 210 votes to decimate the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured only 22 votes.

Dino Melaye, Kogi State
Senator Melaye secured a convincing victory in his polling unit. Photo Credit: Dino Melaye
Source: Facebook

Below is the result at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi state.

PDP - 210

APC - 22

ADC - 7

PRP - 2

SDP - 1

NRM - 1

ADP - 1

Source: Legit.ng

