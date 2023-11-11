BREAKING: Dino Melaye, PDP Candidate Wins Own Polling Unit
Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the Kogi state governorship election, has won in his polling unit at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA.
The ex-lawmaker won his polling unit in a dominant version after securing 210 votes to decimate the All Progressives Congress (APC), who secured only 22 votes.
Below is the result at Iluafon quarters, RA: Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu LGA, Kogi state.
PDP - 210
APC - 22
ADC - 7
PRP - 2
SDP - 1
NRM - 1
ADP - 1
