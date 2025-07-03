Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in the early hours of today

The two footballers were involved in a car accident after their Lamborghini caught fire after a tyre burst

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute to his compatriots after their deaths

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has paid a heartfelt tribute to Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident.

The two footballers passed away in the early hours of today and have thrown the football world into mourning over their untimely demise in Spain in the early hours of today.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota celebrate Portugal's UEFA Nations League win. Photo by Edith Gueppert.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, they passed away at 12:30 am local time after their Lamborghini steered off the road, had a tyre burst and caught fire when overtaking another car.

The Liverpool forward recently tied the knot with his long-term partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children, at a ceremony in their native Portugal.

Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota and Silva

Portugal national team head coach Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence with a heartbroken statement after the passing of his compatriots earlier today.

Ronaldo shared a post on his Instagram page, claiming the news of the death doesn't make sense, noting how the Liverpool star had many happy moments recently.

“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, and now you've gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish you all the strength in the world. I know you'll always be with them,” he wrote.

“Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We'll all miss you.”

Ronaldo’s heartbroken statement drew reactions from the fans who mourned with the entire football world over the death of the Premier League star.

@Zack_lope wrote:

“Today, football is in mourning. Diogo Jota has passed away. May God comfort the hearts of his family and friends. The entire football community feels this loss. It is a sad day for us all.”

@FootyAndVibes wrote:

“Absolutely devastating news. My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Diogo Jota and his brother during this incredibly painful time. May you find strength in the love that surrounds you, and may their souls rest in eternal peace. 🕊️💔”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Diogo Jota during a training session in Scotland. Photo by Craig Williamson.

Source: Getty Images

@FusyonEC wrote:

“Today, 3 children woke up without a father. Today, a mother and a father woke up without two children. Today, an ex-wife woke up without her husband by her side. Today we are here, tomorrow only God knows. Let's value life, because the goal is to God who belongs. Love each other more, hate each other less. Diego and André 🕊.”

Liverpool mourn Diogo Jota's death

Legit.ng reported that Liverpool mourned Diogo Jota after their player and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a car accident in Spain in the early hours of today.

The Premier League champions confirmed the news and refrained from making further statements so as to respect the privacy of the deceased and his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng