Imo Governorship Election 2023: List of Academic Credentials Uzodimma, Others Submitted to INEC
Imo state, Owerri - Seventeen political parties have fielded candidates for the Saturday, November 11 governorship election in Imo state, all in an attempt to deny Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a second term in office.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Uzodimma and the 16 other governorship candidates have submitted their academic credentials to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as proof of their experience and educational qualifications.
As reported on the INEC website, these are the credentials the 17 Imo gubernatorial candidates submitted to INEC.
Okere Jaohnjude Uchenna – Accord Party
WAEC, National Diploma
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Ogunewe Lincoln Jack - Action Alliance (AA)
First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), WAEC, B ENG
Awulonu Emmanuel Ifeanyi - AAC - African Action Congress (AAC)
FSLC, GCE, LL B
Okoroma James Otumbadi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)
FSLC, WAEC, BA ED, MA, PhD
Nwoga Onyekachi Steve - Action Democratic Party (ADP)
FSLC, WAEC, MB, BS
Hope Uzodimma - All Progressives Congress (APC)
FSLC, WAEC
Ejogu Anthony - All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)
FSLC, First degree, Master's degree
Edziem Clinton Chibuike - Allied Peoples Movement (APM)
FSLC, NECO, BSC
Achilike Anderson Ibieze - Action Peoples Party (APP)
FSLC, WAEC, LL B
Iwuanyanwu Isaac - Boot Party (BP)
FSLC, SSCE
Achonu Nneji - Labour Party (LP)
FSLC, WASC
Odunzeh Uche Ben - New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Affidavit for loss of FSLC Certifate, WAEC
Okwara Lawrence Cole - National Rescue Movement (NRM)
WASC, Doctor of Philosophy
Anyanwu Samuel Nnaemeka - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
FSLC, WASC, B.Sc
Ekwebelem Obinna Bright - Social Democratic Party (SDP)
FSLC, WAEC, BSc industry chemistry
OparaKemdi Chino - Young Progressive Party (YPP)
WAEC
Andy Chibuike - Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)
WAEC
Imo guber poll: Uzodimma, Achonu absent as candidates sign peace accord
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Uzodimma and Achonu were absent on Wednesday, November 8, when the contestants in the Saturday, November 11, gubernatorial poll signed a peace accord.
Tony Ejiogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP's) Ben Odunze; were also absent.
Anyanwu came but left when he noticed Uzodimma and Achonu's absence.
PDP chieftain predicts winner of Imo governorship election
Demola Olarewaju, Special Assistant, Digital Media Strategy to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, predicted the outcome of the Imo governorship election.
Olarewaju said Governor Uzodimma is expected to win the governorship contest.
The PDP chieftain explained that Uzodinma would emerge victorious because of the elite consensus or the splitting of the opposition.
Source: Legit.ng