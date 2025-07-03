Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie has declared herself the best women's goalkeeper in Africa

Nnadozie bragged about her skills during preparation for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The “safe hands” recently left Paris FC and joined Women Super League side Brighton and Hove Albion

Super Falcons star Chiamaka Nnadozie has sparked debate on social media after claiming she is the best goalkeeper in Africa during a national team training session.

Nnadozie began her career at Rivers Angels in the Nigerian Women's Premier League before moving to France with Paris FC in 2020, where she spent five years.

Chiamaka Nnadozie in action for the Super Eagles at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Source: Getty Images

She moved to England with Women Super League club Brighton and Hove Albion before teaming up with the national team for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Nnadozie declares herself African best

Nnadozie, during preparation for the friendly match against Cameroon last month, was spotted during the Falcons' goalkeeper training, trying to play a smart one on her coach.

Ademola Victor TV shared the video on X where the goalkeeper trainer accused her of “wayo”, which means cheating during her drills, which she denied.

“Coach, I'm working smart. That's why I'm the African Best. Everything is packaging, not rushing,” she said.

Fans agreed with her in the comments section, hailing her as the number one in Africa and referring to her nickname “safe hands.”

The former Paris FC goalkeeper helped Nigeria win the 2018 AWCON and has played at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023 and the Paris 2024 Olympics’ Women's football.

She is the current holder of the CAF Awards Best Women's goalkeeper, having won it consecutively in 2023 and 2024. She could pick up her third if she helps Nigeria win AWCON 2025.

Nnadozie makes bold statement after joining Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Women's team confirmed the signing of the Super Falcons goalkeeper last year as a free agent after running down her contract at Paris FC.

Chiamaka Nnadozie playing for Paris FC against PSG.

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper, in her first interview with BHAFC TV, made a bold promise that he would try to win many games and help the club win trophies.

“It feels so great, and I’m so happy that I get this opportunity to join such a great club. Right from the beginning, when I heard the name of this club, I was so interested and I’m happy to be here,” she said.

“Now I’m thinking of how to win trophies for this club, I want to win many games and, most importantly, help the team to achieve great things.”

The Seagulls have never won a trophy in their history and have three trophies, the Women's Super League, FA Cup and Continental Cup to compete for next season.

Nnadozie shines during draw against Portugal

Legit.ng previously reported that Nnadozie shone during Super Falcons' draw against Portugal women in an international friendly in preparation for AWCON 2025.

The African women's goalkeeper of the year made eight saves to save her team from embarrassment in their first friendly before the continental tournament in Morocco.

