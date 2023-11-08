Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Owerri, Imo state - Apostle Ako Anthony of the Mountain of Christ Prayer Ministry International has predicted a win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election.

Apostle Anthony during a Facebook Live on Wednesday, November 8, seen by Legit.ng, said Hope Uzodimma, the APC candidate, would triumph over Samuel Anyanwu, Athan Achonu, and others. Anyanwu flies the flag of the PDP, while Achonu represents the Labour Party.

The Imo state governorship election has been slated for Saturday, November 11. Photo credits: Hope Uzodimma, Senator Athan Nneji Achonu, Ezekwe Uche Ezekwe

Source: Facebook

'APC to win Imo state': Apostle Anthony

According to the Apostle Anthony, Uzodimma would “take back” his ‘mandate’ “by all means”.

He said:

“I want to say, in the realm of the spirit, the election in Imo state, suppose (sic) to be for Labour Party.

“Imo state, APC would take it back by all means.”

Legit.ng reports that the Imo state gubernatorial election 2023 has been fixed for Saturday, November 11.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng