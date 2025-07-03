A Nigerian man has joined those mourning the death of Liverpool football star, Diego Jota, who left the world heartbroken with his passing

The man shared his pain in a post he made on X, noting that the death of the football star does not feel real

According to the man, Jota's death is made more painful by the fact that he just got married a week ago

A Nigerian man has joined those reacting to the news of the death of Liverpool football star, Diego Jota.

The man said he was heartbroken after reading about the death of the footballer who just got married last week.

The man said he was heartbroken by the death of Diego Jota. Photo credit: X/Elvis Tunde, Daily Mail, and Getty Images/Marc Atkins.

Source: UGC

In a post he made on X, Elvis Tunde lamented that Jota had full dreams for the future but they were now cut short.

His words:

"Just last week, he was celebrating one of the happiest moments of his life—getting married, full of dreams and hope for the future. Today, he’s gone. It doesn’t feel real. RIP Diogo Jota."

In another post, Tunde said life is unpredictable and painfully short, as no one knows what will happen next.

He said:

"This is a painful reminder of how short and unpredictable life truly is. Cherish every moment, tell your people you love them, and never take a single day for granted."

The death of Diego Jota broke the hearts of many fans. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andrew Powell.

Source: Getty Images

See the post below:

Netizens react to Diego Jota's death

@SundayAnek29214 said:

"His Legacy will forever be remembered 😢 Rip jota."

@Asarailu_ said:

"Nothing really dey this life man! May the soul of the departed rest in peace."

@HenryOzornwafor said:

"We all live by the mercies of God. Please live right. Next min is not guarantee for anyone."

@Videohubs0000 said:

"Life is full of uncertainty man, Jota is gone like this forever. It's well."

@David_Davoo said:

"They need to investigate the cause of his death...I smell something fishy..May his soul rest in peace."

@Charleyclipz said:

"Way too early. Even though I despised Liverpool, Jota was entertaining to watch. Prayers to his family."

@ammasaymymind said:

"Life is so cruel, just after he got married!! He has 3 young kids for gadsakes!"

@_Okehinde said:

"This is really heartbreaking. May the soul of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen."

@Anegbe_ said:

"This is really sad. May God strengthen his family to bear the loss of 2 members."

@CiscoQuamhe said:

"At your happiest moment that’s where the devil strikes."

@Bigbangunruly said:

"Imagine how his wife would feel hearing this, very heartbreaking."

@TagaIsaiah9705 said:

"This is life. Cherish every moment."

@Maddox_CFC said:

"Fan account. Life is cruel man."

Mohamed Salah sets new record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohamed Salah netted a goal and provided an assist in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

The former CAF player of the year becomes the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in both games against the reigning champions in a season.

Salah becomes Liverpool’s third-highest all-time goal scorer behind Ian Rush (346 goals) and Roger Hunt (285 goals).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng