State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved fresh appointments to the National Population Commission (NPC).

Tinubu confirms 20 new appointments

The president on Wednesday, November 8, appointed twenty (20) qualified Nigerians to serve as federal commissioners in the NPC.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development through a statement issued on Wednesday night, November 8, 2023.

According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng on the X page (formerly Twitter) Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, nine current federal commissioners are being appointed to a second term in office.

Below are the names and the regions of the new appointees

(1) Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke — Abia state

(2) Dr. Clifford Zirra — Adamawa state — reappointed

(3) Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke — Anambra state — reappointed

(4) Barr. Isa Audu Buratai — Borno state— reappointed

(5) Bishop Alex Ukam — Cross River state

(6) Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba — Delta state

(7) Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu — Ebonyi state

(8) Dr. Tony Aiyejina — Edo state — reappointed

(9) Mr. Ejike Ezeh — Enugu state — reappointed

(10) Mr. Abubakar Damburam — Gombe state— reappointed

(11) Prof. Uba Nnabue — Imo state— reappointed

(12) Ms. Sa'adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba — Kaduna state

(13) Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa — Kano state

(14) Hon. Yori Afolabi — Kogi state

(15) Hon. Olakunle Sobukola — Ogun state

(16) Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi — Ondo state

(17) Sen. Mudashiru Hussain — Osun — reappointed

(18) Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan — Plateau state

(19) Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry — Rivers state

(20) Mr. Saany Sale — Taraba state — reappointed

President Tinubu expects the new appointees to deliver their duties with utmost professionalism, Ngelale said.

