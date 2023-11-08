Peter Obi's running mate in the February 2023 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down

The Labour Party (LP) also called on Kashim Shettima, the vice-president (VP) of Nigeria, to resign

Baba-Ahmed said Nigeria should conduct another election because Messrs Tinubu and Shettima "were fraudulently sworn in" on May 29

FCT, Abuja - Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February poll, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to resign without delay.

Baba-Ahmed made this call in a recent interview on Arise Television.

"APC are cheats": Baba-Ahmed

The former senator described the electoral victory of Tinubu/Shettima as a 'fraud', while also branding their inauguration as "unconstitutional".

Baba-Ahmed asked the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to conduct another presidential election.

In the interview, the LP chieftain seriously lambasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words:

“Labour Party won the 2023 presidential elections; no doubt about it. They (APC) are cheats, they are bullies and they have taken full advantage of the situation in Nigeria.

“Can Tinubu and Shettima just resign and let the Senate President conduct another election? They were fraudulently sworn in, and we will not work with an illegitimate government.

"If it is not constitutional, we are not touching it.”

