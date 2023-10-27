President Bola Tinubu has appointed a new chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC)

The president approved the appointment of Professor Tunji Olaope to handle the affairs of the commission

Similarly, 11 other executives were appointed to consolidate his role at the commission

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Tunji Olaope as the chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

This development was confirmed on Friday, October 27, in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on media and publicity.

According to the statement, the appointment was in tune with Section 154 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999, Amended).

Prof Olaope's appointment was followed by the selection of 11 other senior officials of the commission who will serve as representatives in several states.

As contained in the statement, the appointment of Prof Olaope is still subject to the approval of the Nigerian Senate.

Upon confirmation, the incoming FCSC leadership is anticipated to start their duties on November 30, 2023, coinciding with the conclusion of the current Federal Civil Service Commission Chairman and members' term on November 29, 2023.

Meanwhile, the President expects the incoming FCSC leadership to effectively lead the modernization, restructuring, and digitalization of the Federal Bureaucracy, to promote, rather than hinder, economic growth and increased involvement of the private sector in advancing the Nigerian economy by the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Full list of appointees of FCSC

(1) Prof. Tunji Olaopa — Chairman

(2) Dr. Daudu Ibrahim Jalo — Member (Representing Adamawa | Gombe | Taraba)

(3) Ms. Gekpe Grace Isu — Member (Representing Akwa Ibom | Cross River)

(4) Dr. Chamberlain Nwele — Member (Representing Anambra | Ebonyi | Enugu)

(5) Mr. Rufus N. Godwins — Member (Representing Rivers | Delta | Bayelsa)

(6) Dr. Adamu Hussein — Member (Representing Niger | FCT)

(7) Mr. Aminu Nabegu — Member (Representing Jigawa | Kano)

(8) Ms. Hindatu Abdullahi — Member (Representing Kaduna | Katsina)

(9) Mr. Shehu Aliyu — Member (Representing Kebbi | Sokoto | Zamfara)

(10) Ms. Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke — Member (Representing Kogi | Kwara)

(11) Mr. Jide Jimoh — Member (Representing Lagos | Ogun)

(12) Dr. Festus Oyebade — Member (Representing Osun | Oyo)

